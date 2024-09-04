82°
Evangeline Street home catches fire; displaces two adults, one child

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A house fire that set an Evangeline Street home ablaze Wednesday afternoon displaced two adults and one child, Baton Rouge Fire officials said.

Fire dispatchers first received the call about the blaze at 12:32 p.m. and the fire was contained by 1:42 p.m. Firefighters contained the fire to the rear of the house, but the rest of the home sustained water and smoke damage. Overall, the house sustained $45,000 in damages.

The occupants were not at home when the house caught fire. An investigator is on the scene seeking to determine the fire's cause. Baton Rouge Police and the Red Cross also responded to the fire, Baton Rouge Fire said.

