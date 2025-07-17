81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ethel driver killed after hitting tree along East Feliciana Parish highway

42 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, July 17 2025 Jul 17, 2025 July 17, 2025 10:56 AM July 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

ETHEL — A driver was killed early Thursday morning after a single-vehicle crash in East Feliciana Parish.

Alfrederick Jackson, 37, was pronounced dead after the crash along La. 957 at Castello Road. Jackson, from Ethel, crashed just before 5:30 a.m..

Jackson was driving north in a Camaro when the car exited the roadway and struck a tree. Jackson, unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries.

Impairment is not suspected, but a routine toxicology sample was collected and submitted for analysis.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days