Ethel driver killed after hitting tree along East Feliciana Parish highway
ETHEL — A driver was killed early Thursday morning after a single-vehicle crash in East Feliciana Parish.
Alfrederick Jackson, 37, was pronounced dead after the crash along La. 957 at Castello Road. Jackson, from Ethel, crashed just before 5:30 a.m..
Jackson was driving north in a Camaro when the car exited the roadway and struck a tree. Jackson, unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries.
Impairment is not suspected, but a routine toxicology sample was collected and submitted for analysis.
