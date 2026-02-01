46°
Latest Weather Blog
ESPN's College GameDay heads to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — ESPN's College GameDay is headed to Baton Rouge on Feb. 14 for a rival game between No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks and the No. 6 LSU Tigers.
The game will be live on ABC and WBRZ from the Pete Maravich Center beginning at 7 p.m. with the tip-off scheduled for 7:40 p.m.
This will be the first time a women's basketball game has aired in the Saturday primetime spot on ABC, and will also be the second time the Tigers have hosted GameDay, with the last time also being against South Carolina in 2024.
The Gamecocks are making their seventh appearance on the show, the most of any women's program.
Trending News
Christine Williamson is set to host the pregame show alongside women's basketball analysts Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cardiologist Dr. Steven Kelley shares tips on maintaining a healthy heart
-
Krewe of Chemin Neuf rolls its second-ever parade in New Roads
-
King Cake Drive-Thru returns for third season with a pop-up in Baton...
-
Krewe of Denham Springs returns for 46th Anniversary
-
The F.G. Clark Activity Center at Southern University turned into the Wild...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball's second half surge leads to sixth straight win
-
LSU baseball unveils new 'Intimidator' billboard at Alex Box Stadium commemorating 8th...
-
LSU basketball bullied by MSU Bulldogs
-
Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies...
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...