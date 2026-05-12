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ESPN College GameDay will host show from Baton Rouge when LSU football hosts Clemson in Week 1
BATON ROUGE - ESPN College GameDay will kick off the 2026 season in Baton Rouge, with plans to broadcast live from LSU’s campus ahead of the Tigers’ Week 1 showdown against Clemson at Tiger Stadium.
The 500th road edition of the show will be on site for what will mark Lane Kiffin’s debut as LSU’s head coach.
?? @CollegeGameDay announces the first 2 stops of its 40th season!— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 12, 2026
?? Sept. 5 - @ClemsonFB at @LSUfootball (500th show on the road!)
?? Sept. 12 - @OhioStateFB at @TexasFootball
More: https://t.co/yPCmt3jqlx pic.twitter.com/ceDKY4ZELA
The matchup is a rematch of last season’s opener, when LSU traveled to Clemson and came away with a 17-10 win at Memorial Stadium in a battle of preseason top-10 teams.
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This year’s “Battle of the Tigers” is set for Saturday, Sept. 5 in Baton Rouge, giving GameDay a front-row seat to one of the most anticipated games of opening weekend. Kickoff time has not yet been announced.
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