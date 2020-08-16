Escaped WBR work release inmate captured in St. Mary Parish Wednesday morning

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Another work release inmate walked off a job site in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Authorities say 39-year-old Jeremy Blackburn walked away from his job in West Baton Rouge Tuesday night and was found in St. Mary Parish Wednesday.

Deputies spotted the suspect vehicle in Amelia this morning and tried to pull him over. After he refused to stop, deputies say Blackburn lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch on Duhon Bypass Road.

He was captured and is now in the custody of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

In past year, several inmates have walked off job sites in West Baton Rouge. A 2017 Investigative Unit report highlighted the ongoing problem, which one inmate described as an effect of poor oversight by the Department of Corrections.

"It's like [the state] don't care. They want the money," the inmate said. "They take 64 percent [of what a prisoner earns from a work release job]. Some places take 72 percent of what you earn."

Check back later this afternoon for more details.