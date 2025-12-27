67°
Houston leads LSU 21-14 at half of Texas Bowl

By: Jack Schemmel

HOUSTON - Houston stormed back to take a 21-14 lead over LSU at the half of Saturday's Texas Bowl.

The Tigers got off to a blistering start, with Barion Brown returning the opening kickoff 99-yards for a touchdown. Its just the third time ever LSU has started a game with a kickoff return touchdown.

After a defensive stop, the LSU went right down the field to go up two scores. Michael Van Buren found Trey'Dez Green for a 23-yard touchdown.

However, Houston answered back. The Cougars scored their first touchdowns of the game in the first quarter with a Connor Weigman touchdown pass to Amare Thomas. The two connected again in the second quarter for a touchdown to even the game at 14.

At the end of the half, the Cougars scored a touchdown with just four seconds left to take a 21-14 lead. Weigman connected with Tanner Koziol for a seven-yard touchdown.

