Houston leads LSU 21-14 at half of Texas Bowl
HOUSTON - Houston stormed back to take a 21-14 lead over LSU at the half of Saturday's Texas Bowl.
The Tigers got off to a blistering start, with Barion Brown returning the opening kickoff 99-yards for a touchdown. Its just the third time ever LSU has started a game with a kickoff return touchdown.
WHAT. A. START. @BarionBrown Opening Kickoff pic.twitter.com/VYNl49a9hR— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 28, 2025
After a defensive stop, the LSU went right down the field to go up two scores. Michael Van Buren found Trey'Dez Green for a 23-yard touchdown.
However, Houston answered back. The Cougars scored their first touchdowns of the game in the first quarter with a Connor Weigman touchdown pass to Amare Thomas. The two connected again in the second quarter for a touchdown to even the game at 14.
At the end of the half, the Cougars scored a touchdown with just four seconds left to take a 21-14 lead. Weigman connected with Tanner Koziol for a seven-yard touchdown.
