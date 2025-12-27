67°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials responding to bomb threat at Main Event on Bluebonnet Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to a bomb threat at Main Event in the Mall of Louisiana, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.
Officials received the call around 6:41 p.m. at the Main Event entertainment center on Bluebonnet Boulevard. The building was evacuated and bomb crews are on scene.
Trending News
BRPD officials said they were taking precautionary measures, but at this time, no credible threat was found.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family holds balloon release for 22-year-old man that was killed in Denham...
-
Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to early morning house fire on Parkmeadow...
-
Local Greek and Lebanese restaurant closing one location, expanding another
-
Family's annual Christmas tradition gains new meaning after family member beats cancer
-
Get 2 Moving: Kickboxing at CORE UFC Gym Sherwood