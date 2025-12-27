67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Officials responding to bomb threat at Main Event on Bluebonnet Boulevard

3 hours 6 minutes 21 seconds ago Saturday, December 27 2025 Dec 27, 2025 December 27, 2025 7:55 PM December 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to a bomb threat at Main Event in the Mall of Louisiana, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.

Officials received the call around 6:41 p.m. at the Main Event entertainment center on Bluebonnet Boulevard. The building was evacuated and bomb crews are on scene.

BRPD officials said they were taking precautionary measures, but at this time, no credible threat was found.

