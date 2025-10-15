76°
EPA transfers management of Smitty's Supply in Roseland back to company

ROSELAND - The site of the Smitty's Supply fire in Roseland transitions from being managed by the EPA back to being managed by the company, Smitty's Supply said in a statement Wednesday.

Smitty's Supply received site management responsibilities effective 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. The company said following the site's management by the EPA, the company is implementing a remediation plan that it "coordinated with the EPA and Louisiana state agencies." 

"We are contracting with environmental response and remediation firms to accomplish this next phase of the recovery process. LDEQ will control any operations related to waterways and ponds. The EPA and LDEQ will continue to have representatives and equipment on site at Smitty’s Supply as they maintain response efforts in the community," the company said.

This comes a day after the company sued boiler companies over equipment that Smitty's Supply claims caused the fire.

