Entrepreneurs gather at Greater Allen Chapel on Scenic Highway for community networking event

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — On Saturday afternoon, people gathered at Greater Allen Chapel on Scenic Highway for a community networking event.

The free event hosted for entrepreneurs allowed them to showcase their skills and services.

During the event, the church accepted clothing donations for the Drop-in Center and Resource, a group that helps people in need.

