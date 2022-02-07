59°
Latest Weather Blog
Entergy unveils new logo
BATON ROUGE - Entergy redesigned their logos and rolled out the new look Monday.
"In recognition of the transformation underway in our industry, our business and the expectations of our stakeholders, Entergy is launching a new, refreshed brand over the next several months to more fully convey who we are today and for future generations," the company said in a statement.
Trending News
For more information, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge firefighter takes down attacker who stabbed gas station cashier
-
City's first Black judge remembers long road to the bench
-
Homes still have Blue Roofs almost six months after Hurricane Ida
-
Murder trial put on hold after attorneys test positive for COVID-19
-
Local hockey team pushing to bring ice rink back to the capital...