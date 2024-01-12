70°
Entergy suspends disconnects ahead of cold snap
BATON ROUGE - Entergy Louisiana has suspended disconnects ahead of next week's severe weather.
Disconnects due to non-payment will not occur between Monday, Jan. 15 and Friday, Jan. 19 out of an "abundance of caution," Entergy said.
After Friday, the company plans to take a "day-by-day" approach to decide if further suspension is required.
Entergy also shared tips to help winterize your home ahead of the weather. You can see those tips here.
