Entergy suspends disconnects ahead of cold snap

BATON ROUGE - Entergy Louisiana has suspended disconnects ahead of next week's severe weather.

Disconnects due to non-payment will not occur between Monday, Jan. 15 and Friday, Jan. 19 out of an "abundance of caution," Entergy said.

After Friday, the company plans to take a "day-by-day" approach to decide if further suspension is required.

Entergy also shared tips to help winterize your home ahead of the weather. You can see those tips here.