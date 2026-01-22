Entergy says it is preparing for cold weather; announces suspension of service disconnects

BATON ROUGE — Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans said Thursday that they are actively monitoring the impending cold weather that is expected to roll through the capital region this weekend.

Entergy said that it will be suspending disconnects through at least Monday, Jan. 26.

The exact impact on Louisiana electrical service is hard to predict, Entergy said. But the company noted that crews are prepared to take action to alleviate the effects of "whatever Mother Nature delivers."

"Restoration efforts following winter storms can be difficult and dangerous for a multitude of reasons, including weighed-down vegetation, icy road conditions and freezing temperatures. Customers are urged to take precautions now and not impede our work zones should outages occur for both their safety and the safety of Entergy crews," Entergy said.

Entergy says it will be insulating critical power plant equipment using improved methods and materials that allow them to withstand lower temperatures, insulating or draining piping within power generation facilities with potential for standing water during normal operation to prevent freezing and breaks, inspecting and maintaining substations and transmission lines that are critical to Bulk Electric System reliability, inspecting and testing equipment that can be impacted by extreme cold, such as gas-filled circuit breakers, as well as providing additional vegetation trimming, which removes tree limbs that would normally have been above the power line.

Entergy recommends customers be prepared for whatever happens this weekend by winterizing the insides and outsides of homes and stocking up on supplies.