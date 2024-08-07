Entergy offering Louisiana customers heavily discounted smart thermostats costing one cent

BATON ROUGE — Entergy customers can purchase a new thermostat for just one penny through a new energy efficiency program.

Entergy Solutions is offering its customers access to heavily discounted smart thermostats through Sept. 1.

Thermostats can be bought from multiple different brands, including Sensi, Honeywell and Amazon. The retail price of these range from $89.99 to $99.99.

More information about the discounted thermostat program can be found here.