Entergy: Most power outages have been resolved, customers should prepare for more weather over weekend

Entergy outage map from Monday, May 13 severe weather.

BATON ROUGE — Power outages caused by Monday's severe storms and tornados should be behind most Entergy customers, but they should remain vigilant with more weather coming the capital area's way, the power company said.

"While this next wave of weather is expected to bring some high winds, the National Weather Service says the biggest threat is excessive rainfall and flash flooding," Entergy said Thursday morning.

Only 3,000 customers across the state are without power, Entergy representatives said.

Statewide power outages surpassed 100,000 at their peak after storms raged across the state Monday night.

Entergy's revised outage numbers come as "the company is monitoring and preparing for another round of severe weather forecast to move across the state beginning this afternoon," a release from the power company said.

Crews are still working to restore power across the Greater Baton Rouge area and the tornado-riddled Calcasieu Parish. Most remaining cases in the metropolitan area being individual jobs that can take time and restore fewer customers at a time, Entergy said. Power has been restored to communities between Livonia and Grosse Tete, with efforts now being set on restore Lottie, Plaquemine and the area north of Erwinville, Entergy said.