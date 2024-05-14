Entergy outages linger at 26K in aftermath of heavy storms; officials say around half of outages have been resolved

More than 26,000 Entergy customers are in the dark Monday night as storms rolled through the Capital area.

As of 5:30 a.m., 15,992 outages were reported in EBR Parish. More than 2,500 customers were out in West Baton Rouge Parish and 1,761 were out in Iberville Parish.

Pointe Coupee and Ascension Parishes have around 3,000 outages each.

Entergy released a statement later Tuesday morning saying there were about 92,000 customers affected across Louisiana during the peak of the storm. As of 7:30 a.m., around 46% of those outages have been addressed.

Crews from less affected regions are being redeployed to assist in storm-impacted areas to expedite restoration efforts, Entergy said. The most affected area was seen to be the I-10 corridor from west of Lake Charles to East Baton Rouge.

There was no immediate information on when the remainder of the outages would be repaired.