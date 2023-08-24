Entergy crew working to restore power reports large house fire nearby; home deemed total loss

BATON ROUGE - A home was deemed a total loss early Thursday morning after a massive house fire that caused significant damage.

The fire was reported by Entergy shortly before 2 a.m., who was in the neighborhood around Donna Drive off Florida Boulevard restoring power after an outage.

The Baton Rouge and the St. George Fire Departments responded to the scene. When crews arrived, large flames were pouring from the roof of the house. Ten firetrucks were called to the scene in total, and it took the departments over an hour to get the fire under control.

Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to nearby homes.

Two people lived in the home but were staying somewhere else due to a power outage. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, but Baton Rouge fire investigators were still on the scene as of 5:30 a.m..