Entergy asking customers to use less electricity Monday as company tries to meet demand

BATON ROUGE - As thousands find themselves without power on Monday morning due to an icy winter storm, crews with Entergy and Demco are working hard to restore electricity to areas across south Louisiana.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 100,000 households in Louisiana were without power, according to Entergy and Demco. Entergy also issued a warning for residents to moderate their power consumption.

"When power is disrupted during winter, many customers leave their heating systems and appliances turned on, creating too much energy demand all at once when we try to restore power," the company said.

Later that afternoon, Entergy issued another statement asking customers to reduce their power use, specifically between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday.

Entergy said the demand for energy may exceed the current level of electricity generated due to the weather. If it's unable to keep up with demand, Entergy says periodic outages may be necessary to prevent more extensive outages. The company currently forecasts the load will exceed that of Jan. 2019 and reach an all-time peak.

Entergy's tips for reducing power consumption include the following.

-Lower the central thermostat to 68 degrees and adjust window units accordingly.

-Use energy-efficient ceiling fans and portable fans to circulate air to help with your comfort.



-Open blinds, drapes and curtains to let in warmth from the sun.



-Delay laundry, washing dishes, bathing and other non-essential uses of electricity until this appeal for conservation has ended.



-Wash clothes with cold water, cook foods at the lowest possible setting and refrain from opening the oven door while baking.



-Don’t allow warmed air to escape from the home.

Throughout the morning WBRZ's Nadeen Abusada provided viewers with a firsthand look at the freezing conditions Entergy and Demco have been addressing.

Some cool nature pics in the middle of this crazy freeze. Just look at the frozen stems and leaves. @WBRZweather @marisanuzzowx @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/3RtXSI5l1U — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) February 15, 2021

This is my jacket after standing outside for an hour. Water and Ice chips all over it. @WBRZweather @WBRZ @marisanuzzowx

We can’t say it enough, Stay home! pic.twitter.com/9uyQmTBBcH — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) February 15, 2021

If you can stay home, stay home this weather is NOT what you want to be in. Now rain and sleet are coming down to add to those cold temps and winds. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/t5C8xSm4L1 — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) February 15, 2021