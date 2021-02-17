Entergy again asking customers to use less electricity Wednesday, warns more outages are possible

BATON ROUGE - A day after Entergy forced rolling blackouts in parts of south Louisiana to conserve electricity, the company is again asking customers to use less power.

The company released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying that the demand for power is again at risk of exceeding its ability to produce electricity due to wintry weather conditions. Entergy is asking customers to limit their power consumption from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

An Entergy spokesperson said the company may force more outages if production cannot meet the demand.

"The company’s reliability coordinator, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, has made this request to Entergy and other utilities in its footprint, including other utilities in our area. If the power supply cannot meet the demand, then periodic power outages would be needed to prevent an extensive power outage that could last an extended period," the statement read in part.

Customers across the south Louisiana region were hit with rolling blackouts with little to no warning Tuesday night. In an interview with WBRZ Wednesday, Entergy Vice President of Distribution Operations John Hawkins Jr. said the company would work to better communicate with its customers about any future outages.

“There is a possibility that it could happen again… you're just trying to balance the supply and the load. Right now, everything is in balance,” he told WBRZ in an interview just after lunch Wednesday.

Read more on the fallout from Tuesday's blackouts here.