Entergy admits it let customers down in neighborhood with repeat outages

CENTRAL - A cavalry of Entergy trucks is working in a neighborhood that has been plagued with power outages. Dozens of linemen are making upgrades to a system that had failed nearly 200 households in Morgan Place West.

Teresa Golden moved to the Central neighborhood last year.

"We should not be without power once a week," said Golden.

Other neighbors have reached out to 2 On Your Side about their troubles with the power outages. They are tired of taking cold showers, losing refrigerated items, doing homework in the dark and getting ready for work in the dark. Some of them have learned to keep their generators ready, as the power can go out at any time of the day no matter the weather.

"We're losing money, really, and Entergy does seem to care," Golden said.

That's what it has felt like, losing power over 10 times so far this year. The outages can last for several hours. Entergy is now admitting it didn't hold up its end of the deal in this situation, and it's working to upgrade the lines in the neighborhood.

"We take seriously our commitment to all of our customers and certainly our customers here in Morgan Place West subdivision, and to acknowledge in this situation we've let our customers down," Michelle Bourg, Entergy Louisiana Vice President of Customer Service, said.

This week, Entergy is in action and is upgrading 40 poles in Morgan Place West. The electric company is also performing significant vegetation work after identifying the two big outage triggers - trees and lightning. Phase two of the project includes installing "smarter technology" that will allow Entergy to switch around the power should they have an outage.

"If a tree branch falls through one of our lines, customers may see the lights blink but they're going to come right back on," Bourg said.

It's technology that could be beneficial to many neighborhoods.

Neighbors first contacted 2 On Your Side in mid-March. Brittany Weiss returned to the neighborhood last week and Entergy said then that a fix was still "weeks" away.

This week, 2 On Your Side asked Entergy at what point did a red flag tell them something was wrong and the situation needed further investigation? Entergy couldn't pinpoint an exact time.

"Certainly repeat outages we saw here in Morgan Place West subdivision was on our radar screen, we appreciate the patience of our customers as our teams worked through what is the mitigation plan after learning what the cause of the outage was to actually come out and engineer a solution," Bourg said.

Phase two, installing that "smarter technology" will start in mid-May. Entergy says it's confident their plan to address the outages in Morgan Place West will work. If it doesn't, Entergy says they will be "all over it," as the neighborhood will stay on their radar.