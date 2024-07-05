EMS, Acadian Ambulance report zero firework-related injuries after Fourth of July

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge EMS and Acadian Ambulance were the bearers of good news: families across the capital region celebrated Independence Day without any fireworks mishaps this year.

"This year as far as I'm aware, we didn't really have any directly-related injuries towards fireworks or anything like that," Justin Alleman, Operations Supervisor for Acadian Ambulance, said.

Alleman said despite a lack of firework-related injuries, paramedics at Acadian still were busy responding to multiple crashes along the interstate. The number of accidents were typical for a holiday, he added.

"Between I-12 and I-10, both of them did have a significant amount of crashes with increased road volume with everybody going to different things."

From year to year, the number of injuries and burns from fireworks can vary. This is not the first time no one needed an ambulance after using fireworks, but it is rare.

"Just like when you go to the beach: some years you hear of shark attacks, some years you don't. Same thing happens with the fireworks and many other different events," Alleman said.

There are still concerns about potential for trouble this weekend. Alleman hopes people will stay hydrated during the hot summer days and practice boating safety by wearing a life vest if out on the water.