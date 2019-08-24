77°
Employee on paid leave following incident with Bernard Terrace Elementary student

2 years 5 months 1 week ago Tuesday, March 14 2017 Mar 14, 2017 March 14, 2017 4:15 PM March 14, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano
Image via Google Maps

BATON ROUGE – An employee is on paid administrative leave following an incident with a student at Bernard Terrace Elementary School.

According to East Baton Rouge Parish School System officials, the incident caused an injury to the mouth of a student. However further details about the incident have not been released at the time of this post.

The incident has also been reported to the Department of Children and Family Services and law enforcement officials.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

