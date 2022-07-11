Employee at apartment complex near LSU campus dies after breaking into resident's room, jumping off balcony

Photo: ion-batonrouge.com

BATON ROUGE - A man died Sunday morning after breaking into an apartment and jumping off a balcony at the Ion apartment complex off of LSU's campus.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to the apartment complex at 740 W Chimes around 4 a.m. for a home invasion.

Officers said an employee of the building broke into a residents room, threatened and battered them before jumping off their balcony.

Sunday afternoon, the Ion sent a release that said "An individual who we believe to have been under the influence gained access to an apartment and then apparently jumped from a window, and subsequently died. Police do not believe there is any current threat to the community."

The apartment complex did not disclose that the man was an employee of the building.

Due to the nature of the man's death, his name has not been released.