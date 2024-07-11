Emery Jones Jr. hosts offensive and defensive line camp at Catholic High

Baton Rouge - LSU tackle Emery Jones returned to Catholic High Thursday evening to host the first "Big 50" offensive and defensive line camp.

The camp hosted about 65 young athletes from 8-15 years old. The campers went through stations on Catholic's practice field to learn the fundamentals of being a lineman.

Jones even got LSU's entire offensive line room along with some coaches to help out and coach the camp.

The rain did delay the start of the camp, but that gave opportunity for Jones and his teammates to talk and get to know the kids on a personal level and share their wisdom about football with them.

Jones was very intentional with what he wanted his first camp to look like and what he wanted the athletes to get out of it.

"We want to show them competition honestly. A lot of kids come and we're bigger, you know, so we get tired and kind of 'alright I'm done,' but you want to show that you gotta push through it. We got a lot of stations here where we kind of let the kids, you know, get them a little tired. Let them get a little fatigued to kind of see how they react. You know, not getting them too tired to where they're dead tired, but just making them get tired to where they mentally have to be strong and mentally have to push through the stations, and the campers are doing really good with it actually," Jones said.

Now that the summer begins to wind down, Jones and his teammates will prepare for fall camp at LSU that begins in early August.