Emergency roadwork will slow eastbound traffic approaching Basin Bridge starting Friday
HENDERSON - Emergency roadwork will force I-10 East to go down to one lane at the entrance of the Basin Bridge at multiple intervals starting this Friday and into next week.
The roadwork is needed to replace a broken finger joint near the Butte La Rose exit.
DOTD says the first closure will happened from the base of the bridge to Lake Pelba starting at 8 p.m. Friday and continuing until noon Tuesday, Aug. 22. The closure will be repeated the following week, starting at 8 p.m. Aug. 25 and concluding at noon Aug. 29.
The state recommends drivers take I-49 north to US 190 East toward Baton Rouge as an alternate route.
