96°
Latest Weather Blog
Emergency repairs to I-10 in Kenner to close highway
JEFFERSON PARISH - Emergency repairs to a stretch of I-10 in Kenner will close the highway in both directions early Wednesday morning.
Louisiana State Police said the shut-down will start at 1 a.m. and the road would open and close intermittently as crews conducted the repair between Williams Blvd. and Loyola Ave.
Drivers will be able to access real-time updates at www.511la.org. Additionally, the Louisiana State Police Facebook and Twitter accounts will provide information regarding this emergency situation.
Trending News
Officials did not indicate how long the process was expected to take, nor did they specify the problem.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baker Police offering free afterschool reading program
-
EBR School Board posts budget including one-time teacher raises, set for approval...
-
Roads buckling due to heat more common this year, DOTD says
-
St. George organizers will appeal to La. Supreme Court in last-ditch effort...
-
Fire at Dow burned for 33 hours after explosion