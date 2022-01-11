51°
Emergency crews respond to fire at old gas station on Airline Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a fire at the old Shell gas station on Airline Highway at Tom Dr. Tuesday morning.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department tells WBRZ most of the damage is on the exterior of the building and no one was injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
