Emergency crews rescue paraglider lost in Central woods Tuesday evening

CENTRAL - A paraglider was rescued from a tree in the Central woods off Hooper Road after getting stuck Tuesday evening. 

Central Fire Department said the man is not injured, but was stuck in a tree more than 30 feet above the ground in the woods near the corner of Cimmaron Drive and Hooper Road. 

It took firefighters, paramedics, police officers and helicopters around one hour to find the stuck paraglider. It took crews nearly 30 minutes to get him down. 

