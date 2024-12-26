Emerge Center giving the gift of hearing for the holidays

BATON ROUGE - Non-profit project The Emerge Center has been serving the community for more than 60 years and works to give back during the holidays.

Executive director Shelton Jones said one in three individuals suffer from hearing loss, which can cause a sense of isolation to those affected.

"We offer a 'Gift of Hearing' contest every holiday season and this is an opportunity for an individual who is in financial need of a hearing aid to potentially receive a free set," Jones said.

Hearing aids can cost up to $5,000 and are not covered by Medicare.

"We really wany to ensure that someone who really needs a free set of hearing aids has that," he said. "We're enabling them to really interact with their community and family members."

For more information, visit The Emerge Center's website here.