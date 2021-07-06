Embattled contractor arrested for drunk driving overnight

BATON ROUGE - An area contractor facing litigation for allegedly failing to pay his employees' medical bills was arrested overnight after deputies say he parked his car in the middle of a busy street and passed out.

Arrest records say the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office found Kelly Sills unconscious in his car after receiving a call about a vehicle blocking Bluebonnet Boulevard eastbound near the I-10 overpass.

Sills was sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle, and a sheriff's deputy noted the car appeared to have "fresh" damage to the driver and passenger sides. A representative for the company vehicle later confirmed to the sheriff's office that the damage to the vehicle had not been there a day earlier.

Arrest documents added that Sills' breath smelled like alcohol, his speech was slurred and his eyes appeared "glazed over." Sills told the deputy he wasn't sure where the damage to the car came from and that he had left his home, located minutes away from where he was found, about an hour earlier.

Sills claimed he did not drink any alcohol before getting behind the wheel, but he was arrested after failing multiple field sobriety tests. Sills later refused to take breathalyzer test, but deputies obtained a warrant and took a blood sample to determine his blood-alcohol level.

Tuesday marked the second arrest for Sills this year. In April, he made national headlines after video showed him being arrested for refusing to obey coronavirus safety rules at Disney World. Sills told officers they had no right to arrest him since he spent thousands of dollars on his vacation.

"I paid $15,000. You can't trespass me for paying $15,000," Sills said.

The price tag of that trip came as a surprise to some former employees of Sills' company, Coastal Bridge. Multiple workers have come forward telling the WBRZ Investigative Unit that the company failed to pay their medical bills despite Sills deducting health insurance payments from their checks.

Sills was booked Monday night for obstruction of a highway and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.