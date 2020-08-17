87°
Elementary school in Livingston in need of substitute teachers

By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH- Over the weekend, an elementary school took to Facebook to announce its need for substitute teachers.

Live Oak Elementary in Denham Springs posted that anyone who is approved through the school board via LPSB.org (under Human Resources tab click employment and how to become a sub), is welcomed to contact the school by email to apply as a substitute teacher. 

They should email Amanda.bihm@lpsb.org with their contact information and the days they are available to sub.

Click here for more information on Live Oak Elementary. 
