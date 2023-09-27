95°
Electrical mishap sparks small grass fire, knocks out power along college Drive

55 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, September 27 2023 Sep 27, 2023 September 27, 2023 1:59 PM September 27, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Several businesses along the College Drive corridor lost power Wednesday after what appeared to be some kind of equipment failure.

Witnesses reported hearing a snapping sound before the lights went out between I-10 and Perkins Road. Firefighters were also seen putting out a small grass fire near a pair of utility poles. 

It's still unclear what exactly caused the outage. 

