Electrical malfunction likely sparked fire at apartment along Lee Drive

1 hour 24 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, July 20 2023 Jul 20, 2023 July 20, 2023 12:22 PM July 20, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators believe an equipment malfunction inside a utility closet likely sparked a fire at an apartment complex along Lee Drive Thursday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews were contacted around 8:50 a.m. after a resident at the Place Du Plantier Apartments found smoke coming from a closet housing the HVAC system and the water heater. 

The building was cleared safely, and the fire was contained to the apartment where it originated, though an apartment below the unit sustained water damage. 

"The quick action of our fire crews today saved this building from massive damage. I am extremely proud to lead such a fine team of firefighters," Chief Scott Beall said in a statement.

Red Cross was contacted to help the residents impacted by the fire. 

