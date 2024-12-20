Electric stove left on started fire that destroyed apartment building

BATON ROUGE - An apartment building was ruled a total loss after an electric stove was left on and started a fire Friday morning.

The fire started at an apartment complex on Sherwood Hollow Court. When Baton Rouge firefighters arrived, the residents of the building were all safely outside, and no injuries were reported.

There were large flames in the first floor of the building and the second floor was heavily damaged by smoke.

Investigators said the cause of the fire was an electric stove left on, which sparked a fire using nearby combustible materials.

Six residents - three adults and three children - were displaced following the fire. The building was ruled to be a total loss.