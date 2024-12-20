66°
Latest Weather Blog
Electric stove left on started fire that destroyed apartment building
BATON ROUGE - An apartment building was ruled a total loss after an electric stove was left on and started a fire Friday morning.
The fire started at an apartment complex on Sherwood Hollow Court. When Baton Rouge firefighters arrived, the residents of the building were all safely outside, and no injuries were reported.
There were large flames in the first floor of the building and the second floor was heavily damaged by smoke.
Investigators said the cause of the fire was an electric stove left on, which sparked a fire using nearby combustible materials.
Trending News
Six residents - three adults and three children - were displaced following the fire. The building was ruled to be a total loss.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Electric stove left on started fire that destroyed apartment building
-
House rejects Trump-backed plan on government shutdown, leaving next steps uncertain
-
Thursday's Health Report: Parental mental health
-
Multi-agency narcotics investigation ends with largest fentanyl seizure in Livingston Parish
-
'Everything we can do to improve literacy:' New book vending machine goes...