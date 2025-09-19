77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Elected position remains open for more than a year in Pointe Coupee Parish

1 hour 58 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, September 19 2025 Sep 19, 2025 September 19, 2025 7:19 PM September 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alexis Marigny

POINTE COUPEE - Officials in Pointe Coupee Parish are concerned with an empty constable seat that the parish just can't seem to fill.

District 11 contains Fordoche, Lottie and Maringouin, and consists of around 1,400 registered voters. However, the district's constable seat has remained vacant since early 2024. 

Shanika Olinde, who has worked for the Registrar's Voters Office for about 25 years, said no one has met the position's qualifications. 

The constable works alongside Justice of the Peace Arleen Pizzolato Zito. She said that without a constable, she's been left to pick up the extra work.

"You have to serve people papers," Arleen Pizzolato Zito said. "You have evictions. You have garnishments to deal with."

She said it can be a dangerous job, especially when telling someone they need to leave their home. The job reportedly pays about $200 a month for a six-year term.

Trending News

Terms for all of the justice of the peace and constable seats are set to end next year. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days