Elderly man stabbed wife, himself in reported attack Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - Deputies said an elderly man allegedly stabbed his wife and then possibly himself in a Thursday morning attack.

The stabbing happened on Jefferson Place Boulevard off Jefferson Highway. The man, who was in his 70s and had a history of mental illness, reportedly stabbed his wife and then himself.

The pair was taken to a local hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.

This is a developing story.