Elderly man killed in Pointe Coupee Parish fire identified

BATCHELOR, LA – Fire investigators are still working to determine what sparked a fire that claimed the life of a man in Pointe Coupee Parish, Saturday night. Emergency crews were called to a home off Highway 1 in Batchelor just before 9:30 PM.

The man was later identified as 84-year-old Irwin Hopkins, according to the State Fire Marshal.

Sources tell News 2 that Hopkins was home alone when the fire started. News 2’s Brett Buffington learned that the 84-year-old wasn’t able to make it out of the home.

According to fire officials, Hopkins attempted to crawl to get out of the house. Rescue crews found his body in the hallway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

News 2 and WBRZ.com are working to learn more about the circumstance surrounding the fire. Any new information will be posted here.