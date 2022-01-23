Edwin Edwards' hand-written will leaves everything to his youngest son

GONZALES - Edwin Edwards, the Louisiana governor known as much for his wit as his political feats and foibles, scrawled his final wishes in just a few sentences on a sheet of legal paper in 2017.

The handwritten document, which was filed this week in Ascension Parish as part of Edwards' succession, contains fewer than 150 words. It leaves everything he owns to Eli, his 8-year-old son with third wife Trina Scott Edwards.

Leo Honeycutt, the governor's biographer, was surprised by the document's brevity.

"He was very verbose when it came to his legal situation and the way that he talked legally. So it's interesting that at the last part of his life that he would write out, basically what looks like, what's that, four paragraphs."

Honeycutt was not surprised by its contents.

"He had a very close bond to Eli - very, very close. He loved that child. That child loved him," Honeycutt said.

The father and son were separated in age by nearly 86 years, but could not have been closer companions, he said.

"He was so much closer to Eli than he was to his other four kids," Honeycutt said.

Edwards had told him he was so busy when his four older children were growing up that he missed a lot.

"He said, 'You know, with Eli I actually had the time. I had the time to take.' And it really showed. Eli was always all over him. They just loved to be around each another. It was really wonderful," Honeycutt said.

Edwards has four adult children from his first marriage.

In the will, he wrote, "I hope my other children realize that I do not love Eli more, or them less, but realize what I leave him is less than each received in money, property, homes and education..."

Daughter Victoria Edwards has asked the court to award her a fourth of the estate. She said she has a mental illness that hampers her ability to manage her own affairs and that Louisiana's forced heirship laws entitle her to those assets.

Trina Edwards' attorney has asked that the public not be able to get a look at precisely what those assets are, requesting that the document that details cash, property, bank accounts and possessions be filed under seal.