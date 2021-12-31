Edwin Edwards' daughter disputes alleged handwritten will in court filings

Edwin Edwards' adult daughter claimed in a court filing this week that her infamous father, in a handwritten will, bequeathed his entire estate to his 8-year-old son.

Victoria Edwards claims in a document filed this week as a part of the former governor and former federal prison inmate's succession, that she has a mental illness that hampers her ability to manage her own affairs. According to her, under Louisiana's forced heirship laws she is entitled to a fourth of her father's estate.

The succession was filed by the Cajun Prince’s widow, Trina Scott Grimes Edwards, in early December in the 23rd Judicial District, which includes Ascension Parish. The couple and their son Eli Wallace Edwards lived there at the time of the 93-year-old former governor’s death in July.

The filed documents do not contain any details about the value or specific assets that might be part of that estate.

Discord between Trina Edwards and Victoria Edwards featured prominently in the family’s short-lived A&E reality TV show, “The Governor’s Wife.” A story in The Advocate about the show’s demise described it this way: “Early episodes showcased friction between Edwards’ daughter Victoria and his much younger wife."

“The final episodes of the season featured quarreling between Trina Edwards and her stepdaughter, Victoria,” the story said.