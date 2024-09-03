Educators concerned some schools bypassing law that compensates them for work outside of class

BATON ROUGE — Some educators fear that their school is bypassing a law that compensates them for work outside of their classroom hours.

The House of Education committee met Tuesday morning to discuss the progress of the recent bills that were signed into law in June.

One law discussed was Act 311, which requires additional compensation for teachers and other school employees under certain circumstances.

President of the Louisiana Association of Educators Dr. Tia Mills said that several school districts have embedded unpaid work activities into job descriptions.

"Attend slash work concession gates of blank athletic events per school year as determined by the principal. So it doesn't even have a set amount of events that they are supposed to attend," Mills said, describing the job description of teachers in Acadia Parish.

Mills said that teachers deserve to be paid for the extra hours they work, and it should not be added to their job description.

"It's extremely critical, extremely vital that our educators are going to get compensated for their work. It should not be included in the job description. It's an injustice," Mills said.

She said she hopes school districts move forward in practicing the law the way it was intended.

"It's time that we move the steps into the right direction to ensure that our educators receive equitable pay so we can continue to keep our educators where they need to be and that's right here in the state of Louisiana," Mills said.