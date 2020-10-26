82°
Ed Orgeron talks about Brennan's potential return; full Monday press conference
LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron met with the media ahead of his team's matchup with Auburn.
On the call he broke down what Auburn does well, TJ Finley's performance as well as why Myles Brennan will be the starter if he comes back from injury.
