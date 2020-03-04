Ed Orgeron issues personal challenge ahead of Spring Football

BATON ROUGE- "You know I can't expect this team to be like last year's team. It is a new team, but the expectations are still high," said LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron.

The National Champion met with the media ahead of the beginning of Spring practice set on Saturday.

Right after you win a National Championship as a head coach, naturally plenty of eyes are going to be on you and your program the following year.

So now with the spring season officially here, Orgeron also knows that he doesn't want his team to lean on what happened last year, so that is why he is setting the tone with a new work ethic this year.

"I'm going to work harder this year, pay more attention to detail and people need to see that from the leader. We had so much success last year. You have a tendency to slow down a little bit. We can't do that. There is no way. We've got to speed up," said Orgeron.

"Here is a new team, new leadership, we have a lot of new coaches. We have to set the standard of performance here. That's on me. I'm the energy guy. I set the standard and I can't let it slip. I'm staying in the office longer, working longer, just improving my leadership," said the head coach.

Orgeron is welcoming in a coaching staff that features some new faces like new defensive coordinator Bo Pilini who Orgeron says has brought a new mindset and point of view to his staff.