82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBRSO: Two arrested after multi-parish drug raid results in fentanyl, cocaine seized

1 hour 48 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, July 16 2025 Jul 16, 2025 July 16, 2025 9:44 PM July 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Wilkinson (left), Williams (right)

BATON ROUGE - Officials arrested two people after a multi-parish drug raid resulted in the seizure of firearms as well as drugs including cocaine and fentanyl.

Officials investigated Cameron Wilkinson, 21, and Rickey Williams Jr., 21, who were operating out of residences in both East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes. On Wednesday, officials raided properties three Baton Rouge properties and three Ascension Parish properties, resulting in multiple firearms alongside fentanyl, cocaine, oxycodone and more being seized.

Trending News

Both Wilkinson and Williams had prior convictions for charges including simple burglary, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a firearm. Both were booked for possession with intent to distribute and possession of a stolen firearm.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days