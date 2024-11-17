EBRSO: one dead after overnight shooting

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sherrif's Office is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead at an apartment complex on Nicholson Drive Saturday.

Deputies were called to The Meadows at Nicholson and arrived around 8 p.m., where they found 27-year-old Johnathan James dead in the hallway. No information was given about a suspect or motive.

EBRSO is asking anyone with information to call their office at 389-5000 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.