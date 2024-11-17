82°
Latest Weather Blog
EBRSO: one dead after overnight shooting
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sherrif's Office is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead at an apartment complex on Nicholson Drive Saturday.
Deputies were called to The Meadows at Nicholson and arrived around 8 p.m., where they found 27-year-old Johnathan James dead in the hallway. No information was given about a suspect or motive.
Trending News
EBRSO is asking anyone with information to call their office at 389-5000 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sorrento man arrested for possession, distribution of child porn
-
Two arrested after allegedly throwing chairs at apartment, beating man with handgun
-
Zachary police make arrest in carjacking, attempted murder
-
One injured in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard
-
I-10 near Butte La Rose reopened after five-vehicle crash early Tuesday