EBRSO looking for missing woman with dementia

Thursday, September 28 2023
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a woman with dementia who went missing Thursday morning.

Carolyn Kuehn, 74, was last seen about 9:30 a.m. leaving an assisted living facility on Jefferson Highway. 

Detectives believe she left through the back door of the building.

Kuehn is white, 5-foot-five and weighs 150 pounds, with black/gray hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a pink shirt, khaki shorts and flip-flops.

EBRSO is requesting a Silver Alert for this matter.

Anyone with information is asked to call (225) 389-5000. 

