EBRSO looking for man who beat and kidnapped ex

7 years 8 months 1 week ago Tuesday, April 05 2016 Apr 5, 2016 April 05, 2016 2:55 PM April 05, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man that robbed, beat and kidnapped a victim following a breakup.

23-year-old Corey Williams is wanted for home invasion, simple robbery, 2nd degree battery, aggravated kidnapping, and simple criminal damage to property.

According to reports, Williams broke into the victim’s home on Sunday, stole personal items and beat him.

Williams allegedly returned the next day and punched him in the face, kidnapped him and then dropped him back off at his home where he vandalized the victim’s car.

Anyone with information concerning Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.

