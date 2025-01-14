Latest Weather Blog
EBRSO: Elementary student arrested for bringing unloaded gun to school
BATON ROUGE - An 11-year-old elementary school student was arrested after she brought an unloaded gun to school Thursday, authorities say.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, its school drug task force responded to La Belle Aire Elementary around 9:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a student playing with a gun and a lighter off campus before the start of class.
The principal told deputies that the student was searched after she arrived at school with her mother that morning, and it was discovered she was carrying an unloaded .40 caliber handgun in her backpack.
The sheriff's office says the student had stolen the gun from a family member in order to show it to her friends.
The student was taken to the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center and charged with illegal carrying of a firearm on school property and carrying a firearm in a firearm-free zone.
Trending News
Students with information concerning this incident or similar incidents are encouraged to notify a school administrator or contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Firefighters brace for strong winds that could fuel Los Angeles fire growth
-
St. George council to vote on salaries Tuesday evening
-
Independence man accused of child porn, arrested after sheriff's office investigation
-
Candidates line up to fill District 14 Senate seat
-
Deputies searching for woman who was in custody and ran away Monday
Sports Video
-
Southern men's basketball handles Bethune-Cookman
-
LSU women's basketball beats Vanderbilt
-
LSU guard Mikaylah Williams helping pace Tiger offensive attack
-
Saints general manager defends team approach in disappointing season
-
LSU Gymnastics finishes second in the Sprouts Collegiate Quad meet in Oklahoma...