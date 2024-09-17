86°
EBRSO: Child detained for bringing BB gun on school bus
BATON ROUGE - A child was detained Tuesday after they brought a BB gun on a school bus, officials said.
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies detained the student following a lockdown at Woodlawn High School.
Deputies said another student sent in an anonymous tip about the BB gun.
As of 3 p.m., the lockdown was lifted. It is unclear if the BB gun was inside school premises.
