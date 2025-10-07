EBRSO: 9 arrested in two separate drug dealing investigations

BATON ROUGE - Deputies announced that nine people were arrested in two separate drug dealing investigations in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said both investigations started in September.

In one case, deputies were searching for alleged drug dealer Javonta Harris, who they reported making controlled buys of crystal meth from his home along Granite Drive.

Deputies conducted a search of his home and found 6.6 grams of fentanyl, 29 grams of crack, .7 grams of meth. 11 ounces of marijuana, 169 Xanax polls, 71 MDMA pills, five bottles of Promethazine syrup, drug paraphernalia, two guns and more than $9,000 in cash.

Harris and Louis brown were arrested Monday.

Also during September, EBRSO was contacted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives about a drug operation in the Belaire neighborhood connected to the rap label "Spider Nation." Agents said they made controlled buys of meth and weed.

On Tuesday, agents and deputies raided seven places in East Baton Rouge Parish and one location in Livingston Parish. They found the following items:

5.54 ounces of fentanyl

522 dosage units of pressed fentanyl

122.6 grams of methamphetamine

82 dosage units of methamphetamine

343 dosage units of Alprazolam

78.3 grams of cocaine

4.9 grams of crack cocaine

54.3 ounces of marijuana

59.5 ounces of promethazine

16 ounces of promethazine w/codeine

8 dosage units of Adderall

digital scales

$33,635 in currency (pending seizure)



Seven guns were also confiscated.

Deputies arrested Kartez McKneely, Chasity Banks, Taivon Moore, Joe Anderson, Demarius Carter, Terence Robertson and Quentiss Jackson.

They are still searching for Jimmy Veals and Frederick Robertson.