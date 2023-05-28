EBRSO: 70-year-old caught masturbating in store parking lot, facing 10th obscenity charge

BATON ROUGE - A man with a long, sordid history of inappropriate behavior has been arrested after he was allegedly seen fondling himself in a grocery store parking lot.

On April 15, deputies were called to the Albertson's on George O'Neal Road after a woman spotted the man performing the lewd act in his car. Deputies later identified the suspect as 70-year-old Ronnie Cousins.

Once at the scene, the woman told officers that Cousins was sitting in the driver's seat with the door open, gazing around the lot as he pleasured himself. Deputies noted that the woman could not tell if the suspect was erect due to the size of his genitalia. The victim claims Cousins left the store after he noticed the victim looking at him.

Prior to the encounter at Albertson's, deputies were called on Cousins at the Neighborhood Walmart on Coursey Boulevard. A witness said he was circling the parking lot, staring at women for about 40 minutes. One of the victims took a photo of Cousins and his vehicle, but could not tell if he was touching himself.

Cousins was later identified via a photographic line-up. Deputies say the vehicle photographed at the scene also appeared to be registered under Cousins' name.

The sheriff's office noted that Cousins has nine previous arrests between 1990 and 2015, all for obscenity.

He was arrested Friday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.