77°
Latest Weather Blog
EBRSO: 1 arrested, 2 still wanted in connection with multiple vehicle thefts
BATON ROUGE — Deputies arrested one of three suspects connected to several vehicle thefts around East Baton Rouge Parish, according to the sheriff's office.
Brandon Cooper, Brian Delcid and Tajavious Washington have worked together to steal multiple Dodge vehicles since Dec. 23, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. Several of the stolen cars have since been recovered, but were stripped of parts.
Washington, 26, was arrested and booked Monday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on 13 counts of theft of a motor vehicle and six counts of simple burglary, among other charges.
Trending News
EBRSO said that in total, the trio is accused of playing a part in 19 vehicle-theft-related crimes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Walmart employee arrested after allegedly stealing thousands in Visa gift cards from...
-
Southern University experiencing campus-wide power outage; shifting to remote operations
-
Police: Three people arrested after attempted car burglary at Gate City Food...
-
20-year-old arrested in accidental fatal shooting at Perkins Rowe parking garage
-
One dead after early Tuesday morning crash along I-10 westbound in Iberville...
Sports Video
-
Southern men's basketball survives a thriller in SWAC play
-
LSU football profits increase by more than $14 million, Legislative Auditor's Office...
-
LSU softball sweeps opening weekend
-
Southern women's basketball falls to Alabama A&M, men's team comes out on...
-
$$$ Best Bets: Super Bowl LX $$$