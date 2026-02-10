EBRSO: 1 arrested, 2 still wanted in connection with multiple vehicle thefts

BATON ROUGE — Deputies arrested one of three suspects connected to several vehicle thefts around East Baton Rouge Parish, according to the sheriff's office.

Brandon Cooper, Brian Delcid and Tajavious Washington have worked together to steal multiple Dodge vehicles since Dec. 23, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. Several of the stolen cars have since been recovered, but were stripped of parts.

Washington, 26, was arrested and booked Monday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on 13 counts of theft of a motor vehicle and six counts of simple burglary, among other charges.

EBRSO said that in total, the trio is accused of playing a part in 19 vehicle-theft-related crimes.